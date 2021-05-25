Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

US rapper J Cole will not play for Patriots BBC in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) quarter-finals as his deal with the Rwandan club comes to an end.

Cole, who also released a new album just before the inaugural BAL tipped off, will be leaving Kigali almost immediately now his short-term contract has ended.

His Patriots BBC side are due to play Mozambique's Ferroviario de Maputo in the last eight on Thursday.

The Grammy-award wining artist played just over 45 minutes for the Patriots in their three pool games, as they won two and lost one to progress as Group A runners-up.

Cole scored a total of five points and provided three assists and five rebounds.