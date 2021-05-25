Libya looking for a new men's football coach

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The Libyan Football Federation has sacked Montenegrin coach Zoran Filipovic due to poor results.

The 68-year-old was in charge of the Mediterranean Knights for less than six months after being appointed at the end of December.

Libya lost their final two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers - 5-2 at home to Tunisia and 1-0 in Tanzania - as they failed to qualify for next year's finals and finished bottom of Group J.

Under Filipovic Libya also lost all three of their group games at the tournament for locally-based players, the African Nations Chmapionship (CHAN) in Cameroon in January.

Libya's next competitive match is set for 19 June against Sudan in Qatar in a one-leg qualifier for November's the 2021 Arab Nations Cup.

Their 2022 World Cup Group F campaign begins in September with games at home to Gabon, followed by a trip to face Angola before back-to-back ties against Egypt.