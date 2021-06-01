Ghana winger Christian Atsu has revealed that he is set to leave English Premier League club Newcastle United when his contract ends later this month.

The 29-year-old has taken to social media to bid farewell to the club and its fans but did not say what his plans are.

Atsu was signed on a permanent deal in 2017 from Chelsea by former boss Rafa Benitez having spent the previous season on loan with Newcastle and helping them earn promotion to the Premier League.

"When I arrived in Newcastle almost 5 years ago, I was made to feel welcome from the start..by everyone at the club and especially by the fans," he posted on Twitter. external-link

"I grew to love the city and my young family feel very at home here. Sadly, the time has now come for me to leave the club, so I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who is part of the Newcastle Utd family.

"Thank you to the Toon Army fans, a lot of whom I've met around the city. I will never forget my time in the North East and for sure I will follow the results every week.

"Thank you my Geordie staff, players and fans, it's been a pleasure!"

Atsu struggled to make himself a first-choice player at times and made a total of 121 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

He was not part of Newcastle's 25-man Premier League squad in the first half of this season and his only appearance was as a late substitute in a win over Blackburn in the Carabao Cup back in September.