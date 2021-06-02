Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Tunisia and Esperance's Taha Yassine Khenissi has been banned for a doping violation

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has banned Tunisia international Taha Yassine Khenissi for one year for a doping violation.

Caf's Disciplinary Committee also ruled on incidents involving Senegalese club Jaraaf and Algerians Mouloudia Alger.

Eseperance's Khenissi tested positive for a prohibited substance after an African Champions League game against Mouloudia on 10 May.

The 29-year-old's ban began on 19 May and means he is ineligible to play for Tunisia at January's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Khenissi has scored eight goals in his 31 appearances for Tunisia and helped the Carthage Eagles to fourth place at the 2019 Nations Cup finals in Egypt.

There were also 12-month bans for two Mouloudia Alger players for assaulting the referee during a Champions League fixture against Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

"Following the final whistle, MC Alger players players; Abdelnour Belkheir and Ahmed Boutagga physically attacked the referee by kicking him in the leg. A red card was issued for violent conduct by the referee," Caf explained in a statement.

Mouloudia Alger have also been fined $25,000 "for the unseemly and regrettable conduct against the referee of the match in question."

The committee sanctioned two Jaraaf players and a club official for assaulting match officials during their Confederation Cup quarter-final against Cameroon's Coton Sport on 23 May.

Jaraaf official Youssou Dial has been suspended for two years from all football activities while Albert Diene and Mamadou Sylla have been banned for six matches.

A Caf statement explained that: "After the final whistle, officials of the club, led by Mr Dial and some players including Albert Diene and Mamadou Sylla charged towards the match officials and physically and verbally assaulted them on the field.

"The referee was seriously wounded with head injuries."

Jaraaf will also have to pay a fine of $50,000 "for the aggressive behaviour and improper conduct of the officials and players."