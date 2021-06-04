Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Former Morocco captain Mehdi Benatia has said he will be taking time to considering offers from several clubs after bidding farewell to Qatari side Al Duhail.

The 34-year-old announced his decision to leave Duhail after two-and-a-half years on social media.

He helped the team win the 2019 Emir of Qatar Cup and the league title a year later.

"It's the end of a great experience in an exceptional country!" he posted.

"Such an ambitious club Duhail SC which for 2 and a half years offered me the best working conditions.

"A big thank you to Sheik Mr KHK (Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani), to the president Mr Khalifa Khamis, to all the coaches that I have worked with, to the various staffs and to all the players.

"Now it's time for vacation! I still have as much ambition and passion, which is why I will take the time to study each of the proposals made to me to decide what my future holds."

The former Udinese, Roma and Juventus player has been linked with a return to Italy with Genoa reportedly interested in signing him.

Benatia retired from international football following the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, after earning 62 caps for Morocco.

He appeared at four editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and also went to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.