Somalia sack coach after less than three weeks

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) has sacked its Belgo-Moroccan coach Abdellatif Salef after less than three weeks in charge of the team.

The SFF made the move just hours before the Ocean Stars lost 1-0 to Djibouti in an international friendly.

In a statement the SFF said it felt "that the coach is 'undisciplined' and doesn't possess the professionalism that a national team coach should have."

Somalia are due to face Oman on 20 June in an Arab Cup qualifying match in Qatar.

The winners of the one-off tie will progress to play in the Arab Cup which will also be held in Qatar in November and December, the tournament will act as a test event for the World Cup which Qatar hosts in 2022.