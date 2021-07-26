Tokyo Olympics: Africans fight taekwondo bronze on day three

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi (right) during her loss to GB's Lauren Williams in the women's under 67kg taekwondo

Three African fighter are set to fight for taekwondo bronze medals on day three at the Tokyo Games.

Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi, 27, is looking to match her feat from Rio where she also won bronze in the women's -67kg category.

She will face Brazil's Milena Titoneli in her fight to win one of the two bronze medals on offer in the taekwondo events.

Egypt's Hedaya Wahba, 28, came through the repechage rounds to earn her place in the other bronze medal bout where she will face USA's Paige McPherson.

Eissa, 23, is aiming to win Egypt's third bronze Olympic medal as he fights in the men's -80kg category.

Swimming

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker looks like the lady to beat on Tuesday for women's 100m breaststroke gold as she qualified for the final with the fastest time.

The 24-year-old Commonwealth champion had she set an Olympic record on Sunday to reach the semi-finals.

Surfing

Bianca Buitendag of South Africa has made it to Tuesday's quarter-finals of surfing that is making its debut at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old will face Portugal's Yolanda Hopkins in a battle to reach the semi-finals and one step closer to a medal.

