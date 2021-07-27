Tokyo Olympics: first medals for South Africa on day four

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won silver in the women's 100m breaststroke

Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag both won silver on day four of the Olympics to claim South Africa's first medals of Tokyo 2020.

BBC Sport Africa will be updating this page with the highlights for African competitors on day four at the Tokyo Olympics.

Swimming

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker had to settle for silver in the women's 100m breaststroke as she finished behind surprise winner the USA's Lydia Jacoby.

Schoenmaker qualified fastest for the final having set the Olympic record in the heats but was edged out by 17-year-old Jacoby for the gold with USA's world record holder Lilly King winning bronze.

Surfing

Bianca Buitendag of South Africa claimed silver in the women's surfing as the sport made its debut at the Olympics.

On Tuesday the 27-year-old beat Portugal's Yolanda Hopkins and USA's Caroline Marks to reach the final, which had been rescheduled from Wednesday due to a bad weather forecast.

Buitendag eventually lost the gold-medal match to four-time world champion Carissa Moore of the USA.

Basketball

Nigeria women's basketball team lost 72-81 to USA in their opening Group B with the MVP from the 2019 Afrobasket, Ezinne Kalu top scoring for the African champions with 16 points.

In the other game in the pool France lost 70-74 to Japan.

Next up for Nigeria will be France on Friday before they finish their group campaign against hosts Japan on Monday.

More to follow