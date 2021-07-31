Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou (centre) won her 100m semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics

BBC Sport Africa will be updating this page with the highlights for the continent on day eight of the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics afternoon session

Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou ran another fast time to qualify for Saturday's final of the women's 100m as she won her semi-final.

Ta Lou clocked a time of 10.79 just one hundredth slower than her heat on Friday, when she equalled the African record held by her compatriot Murielle Ahoure, who failed to qualify for the final.

Grace Nzubechi Nwokocha from Nigeria also failed to progress from the semi-finals.

Ta Lou will come up against a formidable Jamaican trio of two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson.

Athletics morning session

South Africa's Wanda Nel finished third in her heat for the women's 400m hurdles to qualify automatically for Monday's semi-finals.

Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich was the fastest qualifier from the heats of the men's 800m to reach Sunday's semi-finals.

The other African athletes to qualify automatically were Botswana's 2012 Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos, Tunisia's Abdessalem Ayouni, as well as two more Kenyans - Michael Saruni and Emmanuel Korir.

While Moroccan duo Oussama Nabil and Abdelati El Guesse, who set a personal best, both progressed as fastest losers.

In the women's 100m hurdles Nigeria's Amusan Tobi reached Saturday's semi-finals with the seventh fastest time with Liberia's Ebony Morrion also progressing as a fastest loser.

Football

Spain celebrate their fifth goal against Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals of the men's football at the Tokyo Olympics

Ivory Coast have been knocked out of the men's football by Spain, who needed extra-time to eventually win the match 5-2.

The Ivorians were minutes away from reaching the semi-finals of the men's football but Spain scored a late equaliser to make it 2-2 and force extra-time.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly gave the Ivorians the lead after just three minutes before Dani Olmo equalised on the half-hour mark,

Turkey-based Max Gradel looked like he had won the game for Ivory Coast with a goal in the first minute of added time at the end of the match only for Rafa Mir to equalize for Spain moment later.

Spain took the lead in the first period of extra-time when Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty after a handball by Bailly.

Mir added two more goals in the second-half of extra-time to complete his hat-trick and confirm Spain's place in the last four.

Basketball

Nigeria's men have been knocked out of the Olympics after suffering a third straight defeat in Group B as they lost 80-71 to Italy.

D'Tigers had gone into the Tokyo Games with high hopes after beating both the USA and Argentina in warm-up matches before travelling to Japan.

Beach Volleyball

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha and Bracksides Khadambi are out of the women's event after losing once again, this time 2-0 (21-6, 21-14) to Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasjia Kravcenoka in the women's event.

Boxing

Rady Garmane failed in her bid to become only the second Mozambican athlete to ever win an Olympic medal along with 800m great Maria Mutola, who won gold in Sydney 2000 after claiming bronze four years earlier in Atlanta.

She lost 4-1 on points to Zemfira Magomedalieva from the Russian Olympic Committee team in Saturday's quarter-finals.

Handball

Angola's women kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the quarter-finals with a 28-25 win over hosts Japan.

The Angolans can progress if they can win their final match against South Korea on Monday and hope Japan lose to Norway, who have already qualified for the last eight.

Hockey

South Africa's women have been eliminated after losing all five of their Group A games in Tokyo, with a final 4-3 loss to India on Saturday.