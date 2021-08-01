Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi wins his nation's first Olympic medal since 1992. celebrates his quarter-final win at the Tokyo Olympics

Boxer Samuel Takyi has won Ghana's first Olympic medal since the men's football team won bronze at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

Takyi won his featherweight quarter-final 3-2 on points over Colombia's Ceiber David Segura to guarantee himself at least a bronze medal in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old will now face the USA's Duke Ragan on Tuesday in the semi-finals, with the winner going on to fight for the gold medal and the loser settling for a bronze.

Three of Ghana's four Olympic medals have come in boxing with Clement Quartey winning a silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey claimed bronzes at the 1964 and 1972 Games respectively.

Takyi's medal will be the only one for Africa in men's boxing in Tokyo.

The only other African boxer with a chance of a medal is Algeria's Imane Khalif in the women's lightweight division she faces Ireland's Kellie Harrington in Tuesday's quarter-finals with the winner guaranteed at least a bronze.

More to follow - BBC Sport Africa will be updating this page with more results and highlights from African competitors on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.