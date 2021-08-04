Kenya's defending champion Faith Kipyegon won her 1500m semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics

Kenya's defending champion Faith Kipyegon has qualified for 1500m final as she wins her semi-final on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics

However there was disappointment for her compatriot Julius Yego as he failed to reach the final of the men's javelin.

Athletics afternoon session

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon continued the defence of her Olympic women's 1500m title by winning her semi-final ahead of Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu as both athletes advanced to Friday's final.

Unfortunately Kenya's Winny Chebet fell in the same race and finished in last place.

In the second semi-final Ugnada's Winnie Nanyondo was fourth to clinch an automatic place in the final but Ethiopia's Lemlem Hailu and Kenya's Edina Jebitok failed to progress as they finished down the field.

Athletics morning session

Kenya's former world javelin champion Julius Yego only managed a throw of 77.34m, a long way short of his personal best of 92.72m, as he failed to qualify for Saturday's final.

Egypt's Ihab Abdelrahman finished in 13th place in qualifying to miss out on the final by 48cm. South Africa's Rocco van Rooyen also failed to progress.

"Not the best results I expected but am really very excited and happy I competed in this Olympics," Yego, who won silver at the Rio Games in 2016, posted on social media after qualifyng.

"It's been a rough road with Covid lockdowns and travel ban, meaning we had little training for the time we had.

"But here despite the poor results I am very happy with 3 caps as an Olympian.

"Looking forward to 2022 World champs next year can't stop here thinking of not wining but being able to compete was a bonus today having not been sure till this morning that my bicep will move and flex."

Diving

Egypt's Maha Gouda narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the women's 10m platform event as she finished 20th of the 30 divers. Her result instead means she is the second reserve for the final and will be called up if two of the finalists withdraw from the event.

Golf

Africa's only representative in the women's event is Morocco's Maha Haddioui, who is first Arab professional on the Ladies' European Tour, ended her first round tied for the 36th - four shots off the lead held by Sweden's Madelen Sagstrom