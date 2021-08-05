Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Hugues Fabrice Zango won Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal as he claimed bronze in the men's triple jump on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Ghana men's 4x100m relay team finish ahead of the USA to clinch a place in Friday's final.

Egypt lost 27-23 to France in the semi-finals of the men's handball and will now play in the bronze-medal match on Saturday.

Athletics morning session

Hugues Fabrice Zango admitted he had mixed feelings as he won Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal as he claimed bronze in the men's triple jump.

The 28-year-old's leap of 17.47 metres was 35cm short of his African outdoor record, which he set earlier this year, but was enough to claim third place just ahead of two-time Olympic silver-medallist Will Claye of the USA.

"It is a pleasure for me to be the first medallist for my country in the Olympics. It is a good thing for us," Zango, the indoor world record holder, said after the final.

"I am a bit sad because I wasn't able to produce my best performance and this is what makes the medal not as good as I wanted.

"I think that this pave the way so in the next Olympics we will get more medals.

"I am doing a PhD in electrical engineering and I will finish next year. I didn't win the gold medal but I will try to push to continue training hard for the Paris Olympics to make history for my country."

Portugal's Cuban-born Pedro Pichardo won the gold with a new national record of 17.98m and China's Yaming Zhu took silver with a personal best of 17.57m

Algeria's Mohamed Yasser Triki set a new national record of 17.43m for his fifth place in the final.

In the men's shot put final Kyle Blignaut of South Africa was the continent's best finisher with a throw of 21.00m, which was enough for sixth place.

Egypt's Mostafa Amr Hassan was eighth and Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Enekwechi was unfortunately last in the final.

Ghana's 4x100m relay team of Emmanuel Yeboah, Joseph Paul Amoah, Sean Safo-Antwi and Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku qualified for the Olympic final

In the heats for the men's 4x100m relay Ghana finished ahead of the USA and set a new national record of 38.08s to qualify for Friday's final as one of the fastest losers.

The Ghanaian quarter was made up of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku, Emmanuel Kwaku and Joseph Paul Amoah.

However there was disappointment for South Africa (Clarence Munyai, Shaun Maswanganyi, Chedrick van Wyk and Akani Simbine) as they failed to pass the baton on the very first exchange.

South Africa's Wayne Snyman was 20th of the 52 finishers in the men's 20km walk as he ended up 3 minutes 28 seconds behind Italian winner Massimo Stano.

Snyman was the only African in the event after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a four-year doping ban for his compatriot and former African champion Lebogang Shange external-link just before the start of the Tokyo Games.

The 29-year-old recorded a positive test for the anabolic steroid trenbolone in 2019 and was banned from competing for four years.

Handball

Egypt's men will have to settle for a bronze-medal play-off match on Saturday after they lost their semi-final 27-23 to the Rio silver medallits France.

The French are the successful handball nations of all time having won the world championships six times and are also two-time Olympic champions.

The Egyptians, who are the first African team to reach an Olympic semi-final, will face the losers of the other semi-final between Spain and Denmark in the play-off.

Wrestling

Guinea's Fatoumata Yarie Camara missed out on a fight for bronze medal in the women's 57kg freestyle as she lost heavily to Mongolia's Khongorzul Boldsaikhan, who opened up a 10-0 lead in the first period and ensuring the bout was stopped early.

Marathon swimming

Tunisia's 2012 Olympic gold medallist Oussama Mellouli finished in 20th of the 24 finishers in the 10km open water event, as he finished almost eight minutes behind winner Florian Wellbrock of Germany.

Mellouli's participation in Tokyo had been in doubt just before the start of the Games when he announced he would not be competing because of a row with the Tunisian swimming federation.

However the 37-year-old, who also won gold in the pool over 1500m at the 2008 Games in Beijing, was then persuaded to change his mind and compete at his fourth Games by the president of the Tunisian Olympic Committee, Mehrez Boussain.

South Africa's Michael McGlynn finished in eighth and Namibia's Phillip Seidler 16th.