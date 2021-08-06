Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won his second medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he claimed the 5,000m gold to go with the sliver he took in the 10,000m.

Also on day 14 of the Games there was a bronze medal for Egypt's Giana Farouk (Lotfy) in the women's kumite karate.

Botswana men's 4x400m relay team set a new African record to qualify for Saturday's final.

Athletics

Uganda's world record holder Joshua Cheptegei put his injury issues behind him as he dominated the final lap of the men's 5,000 metres to claim gold.

The 24-year-old finished ahead of Canada's Somali-born Mohammed Ahmed, who won silver, and the USA's Kenyan-born Paul Chelimo, who took bronze to go with his silver from the Rio Games.

Cheptegei becomes the first Ugandan in history to claim two Olympic medals after he won silver in the men's 10,000m a week ago.

The USA's Chelimo threw himself over the finish line to deny Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimemi the bronze medal in a photo finish.

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo, who was the bronze-medallist in the 10,000m, was fifth with his compatriot Oscar Chelimo in last place while Ethiopia's Milkesa Mengesha was 10th.

Botswana's quartet (Isaac Makwala, Baboloki Thebe, Zibane Ngozi, Bayapo Ndori) set an African record to finish second in their heat of the men's 4x400m relay and qualify automatically for Saturday's final.

Their time of 2 minutes 58.33 seconds eclipses the time set by Nigeria as they won gold at the Sydney Games in 2000.

But South Africa (Lythe Pillay, Zakithi Nene, Ranti Marvin Dikgale, Thapelo Phora) could only finish in seventh place in their heat as they failed to progress.

South Africa's Marc Mundell was 40th out of 47 finishers in the men's 50km walk, more than 24 minutes behind winner Dawid Tomala of Poland.

In the women's 20km walk Ethiopia's Yehualeye Beletew failed to finish the race.

Karate

Egypt's karateka Giana Farouk at the Tokyo Olmypics

Egypt's former world champion Giana Farouk (who is also known as Giana Lotfy) had to settle for a bronze in the in the women's kumite karate -61kg division on day 14 of the Olmypics.

The 26-year-old Egyptian lost narrowly to China's Xiaoyan Yin, who was declared the winner by the referee with the duo finishing on a point each,as the sport of karate made its debut in the Olympics.

Earlier Farouk had won three of her Pool A bouts as she qualified for the semi-finals.

In the same category Morocco's Sadini Btissam failed to progress as she finished bottom of Pool B having drawn one of her fights and losing the other three.

Wrestling

Cameroon's Joseph Emilienne Essombe Tiako lost her bronze medal bout against Bolortuya Bat Ochir of Mongolia in the women's freestyle wrestling 53kg category.

The Mongolian had opened up a lead 14-4 in the first period which meant that the fight was stopped early. Earlier Essombe Tiako had beaten Poland's Roksana Marta Zasina to earn the right to fight for a bronze medal.

Golf

Africa's only representative in the women's event is Morocco's Maha Haddioui, who is the first Arab professional on the Ladies' European Tour, shot a one-under par third round to climb up to tied for 46th.

She is now three over par and 18 shots behind leader the USA's Nelly Korda, daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda of the Czech Republic, ahead of Saturday's final round.