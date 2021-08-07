Ahmed El-Gendy celebrates his historic silver in the modern pentathlon

Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy became the first African to win an Olympic medal in the modern pentathlon as he took silver behind winner Joe Choong of Great Britain.

Elgendy, 21, built on his successful showing at the World Pentathlon Championships in June, which Egypt hosted.

The 21-year-old won bronze two months ago but improved by one place after showing he will be a force to reckon with in the coming years.

In an event that comprises fencing, swimming, riding, shooting and running, Elgendy stormed up from 13th place to achieve his historic feat.

Egypt - whose silver is their first since the 2012 Games - already have four bronze medals from these Olympics, but they missed out on a fifth after losing 33-31 to Spain in handball earlier on Saturday.

The Egyptians trailed by one goal with just 34 seconds left, only for the Spaniards to score again with seven seconds to play to finally settle a pulsating tie.

The first African team to have ever contested an Olympic handball semi-final, Egypt - who went behind in the opening stages - briefly led between the 7th and 11th minutes after which Spain never trailed again.

Yet the Europeans could never stretch clear as Egypt continually responded to going behind by repeatedly drawing level as they dug deep.

With six minutes left, the scores were level at 28-all but Egypt, who lost to France in the semi-finals, were unable to edge ahead despite their valiant efforts.

"I'm sure this is not the last time you will see us in the semi-final," Egypt's Yahia Omar had said prior to the game. "I feel that this will be our level for the next few years.

"We have a lot of young players who will show much more - I'm sure this is just the start for our team. We are so much bigger than just a national team. We're friends outside and I really love (my team-mates) so much."