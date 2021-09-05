Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Soldiers claim to have dissolved the Guinea government on Sunday

Monday's scheduled World Cup qualifier in Guinea, against Morocco in Group I, has been postponed after reports of a coup in the capital Conakry.

Soldiers appeared on national TV on Sunday claiming to have dissolved the government, although the defence ministry said the attempted takeover had been thwarted by the presidential guard.

Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic told L'Equipe in France that he had heard gunfire 'nearly all day' and that some of his players, trapped in their hotel, were worried.

Guinean journalist Cellou Diallo has told BBC Sport Africa that Morocco are awaiting clearance from their embassy to travel to the airport.

A plane sent by the Moroccan federation is standing by and ready to evacuate the players as soon as the embassy can come to a solution with local authorities regarding safe passage of the players to the airport, a Moroccan journalist has told the BBC.

Both global body Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have released a joint statement regarding the game.

"The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by Fifa and Caf," it read.

"To ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials, Fifa and Caf have decided to postpone the qualifying match."

Sunday's matches

On the pitch itself, Namibia produced an upset in Group H when winning 1-0 in Togo.

Elmo Kambindu scored a spectacular overhead kick in the second half, with the goal allowed to stand despite television replays suggesting the forward was offside.

After gaining a point against Congo on Wednesday, the Namibians go top of the group but Senegal - who beat Togo in their opener - can move clear with victory in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Earlier, Rwanda were held to a 1-1 draw by Kenya with Michael Olunga's 9th-minute goal cancelled out shortly after by Abdul Rwatubyaye.

On Sunday evening, Gabon - beaten 2-1 in Libya on Friday - host an Egypt side set to feature Mohamed Salah, who missed the opening win against Angola because of Covid-related travel complications.