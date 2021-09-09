South Africa's Lloyd Harris lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the US Open

South African tennis player Lloyd Harris has said that he "learnt a lot" from reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open, with his run ending on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old lost in straight sets to Germany's number four seed Alexander Zverev in New York, in what was his first appearance in the last eight of a Grand Slam.

On his way to the quarters, Harris beat three seeded players in Russia's Karen Khachanov (25), Canada's Denis Shapovalov (7) and American Reilly Opelka (22).

"I feel there's a lot I learnt from this week and a lot I can take moving forward," the 24-year-old said after his loss to Zverev.

"So I am really happy with the tournament as a whole - it's my first quarter-finals in the slams so I'll take that. Hopefully this is just the start of big things and hopefully I can turn this into some more good results."

Ranked 46 in the world before the US Open, Harris believes his run at Flushing Meadows will boost his career.

Prior to this past fortnight, Harris had only once gone round the second round of a Grand Slam, when reaching the third round at this year's Australian Open.

"You get a lot of confidence in your game when you see you can beat all these top players," he added. "When you go deep in a tournament like this, you have some more belief, especially in some of the smaller tournaments.

"[When] you play some guys around the same ranking, or even lower, you definitely go into those matches a bit more confident."

He is now looking to the rest of the season which continues on 18 September when he plays for South Africa in the Davis Cup against Venezuela, a tie which will also be played in New York because of Covid.

"I'll be here (in New York) for a little bit longer and we will reassess after that - see where my head is at and my body," he explained.

"But I will definitely be around for Indian Wells (in October) and the Masters (events) are pretty important, so maybe a build-up event before Paris (in November) - but not too many weeks left."

The events in the US city of Indian Wells and the French capital are the last two on the calendar for ATP Master's 1000 tournaments, which feature the world's top-ranked tennis players.