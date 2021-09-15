Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's fourth stint as coach of Kenya's national football team has ended by mutual consent.

The move comes 11 days after the Harambee stars drew their second straight 2022 World Cup qualifier, 1-1 in Rwanda to follow a goalless draw in Uganda.

"The search for a new national team head coach is already underway and an announcement will be made shortly in that regard," Football Kenya Federation said in a statement.

"Assistant coach Ken Odhimabo and William Muluya will remain in the team as the federation works to reconstruct the Harambee Stars technical bench ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Mali, scheduled of October 6, 2021 and October 12 2021 home and away respectively."

Kenya are currently second in Group E of World Cup qualifying two points behind leaders Mali, who have four points, with only the group winners progressing to Africa's play-offs for Qatar.

Mulee is the fourth coach to lose his job since September's World Cup qualifiers with Egypt, Zimbabwe and Ghana all making similar decisions.