Aline Siqueira (left) and Moreira Gomes Bianca only joined the Rwandan team weeks before the Women's African Volleyball Championship

Cameroon have retained their Women's African Volleyball title with as they beat Kenya by 3 sets to 1 in Rwanda on Sunday.

The two finalists have also qualified for next year's World Championships to be hosted in Poland and the Netherlands.

However the tournament was hit by controversy on the morning of the final when hosts Rwanda were disqualified for fielding ineligible players.

The issue had caused the championships to be paused on Thursday as organisers investigated complaints from the Nigeria and Morocco federations, after both sides had lost to Rwanda.

When the tournament resumed on Sunday it was without Rwanda, who had been due to play in the semi-finals, after it was ruled they had used four Brazilian players without proper clearance.

After the disqualification Rwanda's ministry of sports announced they would also be looking into the decision from the International Volleyball Federation.

Also on Sunday Morocco clinched third place with a straights sets win over Nigeria.