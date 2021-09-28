Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Yoane Wissa scored his first Premier League goal for Brentford against Liverpool on Saturday

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has been handed a chance to make his competitive debut for DR Congo in next month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-year-old scored a late equaliser as the Bees held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

He has now been named in the Leopards' squad for back-to-back games against Madagascar; at home on 7 October, with the return fixture three days later.

"Playing at the 2022 World Cup will be a dream come true because it remains the ambition of every international footballer," Wissa told BBC Sport Africa.

"To represent a nation with strong football passion is incredible. It's always a great honour and I want to give my all to the country."

France-born Wissa was first called up by DR Congo last October, and made his debut in the 3-0 friendly defeat by Burkina Faso.

The former Lorient player scored on his second appearance three days later in a 1-1 draw against Morocco, but has not played for the two-time African champions since.

Wissa joined Brentford in August, and has scored four goals in five outings in all competitions for the Premier League newcomers.

DR Congo, who missed out on a place at next year's Africa Cup of Nations, are in a group with Madagascar, Benin and Tanzania for the second round of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

Under new manager Hector Cuper, the Leopards were held to a 1-1 draw by Tanzania in their Group J opener in Lubumbashi, before they were forced to another 1-1 draw at Benin.

After two matches, DR Congo are third in the group table with two points, behind leaders Tanzania and Benin in second.

Only the winners of Africa's ten qualifying groups qualify for the play-offs next March, when the continent's five finalists for next year's World Cup will be decided.