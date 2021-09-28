Draw made for maiden Women's African Champions League

The coach of South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies says his side is ready to 'conquer Africa'

The draw for the first Women's African Champions League, which will be held in Cairo in November, took place in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday.

Hosts Wadi Degla were placed in Group A with AS Mande (Mali), Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinea) and Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana).

Group B brings together ASFAR (Morocco), Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies (South Africa), River Angels (Nigeria) and Vihiga Queens (Kenya).

"We are ready to go to Egypt and conquer Africa," rallied Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala. "If one wants to be a champion, you will need to play against strong opponents. We find ourselves in a very tough but exciting group."

Tshabalala said he was able to watch both Queens and Angels during the qualifiers, leaving Moroccans ASFAR as something of an unknown quantity.

"The only closed book is ASFAR - we will we need to go out there and find out how they play, how they apply themselves," he said. "We are doing our homework and looking forward to representing South Africa."

The line-up for the maiden finals was decided after Malabo King of Equatorial Guinea clinched the last place earlier this month, with all the teams bar hosts Wadi Degla qualifying through regional events.

Rivers Angels, Hasaacas Ladies and AS Mande made it through from west Africa, ASFAR from the north, Malabo King from the central area while Sundowns Ladies and Vihiga Queens from the south and east respectively.

Queens captain Enez Mango agreed with Tshabalala that not only is Group B 'very competitive' but that learning about opponents ahead of a new competition is equally challenging.

"We've been watching our opponents mostly during national team assignments because most players play in their national team but also during their qualifying matches in their zones," she told BBC Sport Africa.

"There's going to be a challenge [knowing your opponent] but we are up to the task."

The inaugural tournament will be played between 5 and 19 November.