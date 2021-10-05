Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December next year

Guinea were held to a 1-1 draw by Sudan in African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo broke the deadlock to put Guinea ahead in the 56th minute of the Group I encounter.

But Sudan hit back through Seif Teiri with 18 minutes remaining at the Grand Stade in Marrakech, Morocco.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was introduced by Guinea coach Didier Six as a 68th-minute substitute.

Guinea, playing their first competitive game since a coup last month, have two points from two matches while Sudan registered their first point after losing their opening two games.

Wednesday's other Group I match sees Morocco, with three points from one game, host Guinea-Bissau, who currently lead the table with four points, at 19:00 GMT.

Prior to the game, Guinea-Bissau's FA president expressed reservations about the game going ahead after saying that a bout of diarrhoea had affected several players in his squad.

Guinea and Morocco face playing three games in the space of seven days after their match on 6 September was postponed because of the coup in Conakry.

Both sides are scheduled to play again on Saturday before their rearranged meeting on 12 October.

The 10 group winners will progress to next March's play-offs to decide Africa's five representatives in Qatar.