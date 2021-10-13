Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Rwanda Volleyball Federation vice-president Jean de Dieu Bagirishya can appeal his two-year prison sentence

The vice-president of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation, Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, has been sentenced to two years in prison for forgery.

A court in Kigali handed down the punishment on Wednesday after the sports journalist, widely known as Jado Castar, pleaded guilty last Friday to forging player documents.

De Dieu Bagirishya can appeal the verdict.

He was arrested in September shortly after Rwanda were disqualified from the Women's African Volleyball Championship for fielding ineligible players.

The disqualification came following an investigation into Rwanda's use of four Brazilian players after Nigeria and Morocco lodged complaints after the hosts beat both teams in the group stage of the championship.

Tournament officials ruled that Rwanda, who had been due to play in the semi-finals prior to their enforced exit, had used the Brazilians without the proper clearance.