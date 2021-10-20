Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Patson Daka is the first Zambian to score a hat-trick in major European competition (excluding qualifiers)

Leicester City striker Patson Daka says it is a "big privilege" to learn from Jamie Vardy close up since joining the Premier League club.

Zambia international Daka has had to bide his time since signing for the Foxes in June, but netted all his side's goals in their 4-3 away win against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Wednesday.

And the 23-year-old says studying Vardy, who has scored 125 Premier League goals for Leicester, has helped his game.

"Jamie has been one of my inspirations," Daka said after his heroics in Moscow.

"I am sure you can tell with the kind of playing style that I have, which is similar to him. It is a big privilege for me to be working alongside him. He helps me a lot in training.

"I keep learning each and every day and I am blessed to be in this position."

Daka's haul, which comes after becoming the first Zambian to score in the Premier League on Saturday, made him the first player to net a hat-trick for Leicester in Europe.

"This was my first time (scoring four goals), I hope this won't be the last," he added.

"I have great players who can pass me the ball, and all I have to do is make sure I pick the right spot and put the right power behind the ball."

Zambia star has 'wonderful enthusiasm'

Daka is still awaiting his first league start for the Foxes, but boss Brendan Rodgers has praised the striker's attitude following his £22million switch from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

"Since he has come into the club he has not stopped smiling and not stopped working," Rodgers said.

"He has a wonderful enthusiasm for the game. He is in pole position to learn and he is a clever guy, so he watches Jamie.

"To score four goals in any game is so, so difficult but to do it in an away game in Europe is a really special achievement. All his finishes were fantastic - really calm and composed. That's his biggest strength, when he is through one-on-one."