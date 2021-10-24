Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Led by captain Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria are on track to defend their Nations Cup title in Morocco next year

Defending champions Nigeria reached the second round of qualifying for next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations despite suffering a 1-0 defeat in Ghana on Sunday.

Princella Adubea put Ghana ahead in Accra three minutes after the break, but the Black Queens had captain Portia Boakye sent off just after the hour mark for a second bookable offence.

Nigeria, who have won the Nations Cup a record nine times, were also reduced to 10 when Glory Ogbonna was shown red following a late challenge.

Yet the Super Falcons survived a nervy finish to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Cameroon also went through after a 2-0 home win over Central African Republic secured a 3-0 aggregate victory while Kenya thrashed South Sudan 7-1 to complete an overall 15-1 triumph.

Namibia won 3-2 in Tanzania to reach the second round 5-3 on aggregate, and Burkina Faso went through 5-2 courtesy of a 3-1 victory in Benin.

Meanwhile, Togo have been handed a bye to the second round after opponents Sao Tome withdrew after losing the first leg of their tie 5-0 on Friday.

Djibouti are already in the second round after Rwanda also withdrew, while Equatorial Guinea were given a walkover when DR Congo failed to turn up for the first leg.

Three more first-round ties conclude on Monday, with a further 11 fixtures on Tuesday.

The second round of qualifying, which will be held in February, will decide the 11 nations joining hosts Morocco at next year's finals.

Women's Nations Cup first round qualifying results

Tanzania 2-3 Namibia (3-5 agg)

South Sudan 1-7 Kenya (1-15 agg)

Cameroon 2-0 Central African Republic (3-0 agg)

Ghana 1-0 Nigeria (1-2 agg)

Benin 1-3 Burkina Faso (2-5 agg)

Monday's first round second-leg fixtures

The Gambia v Sierra Leone (2-0 agg)

Guinea v Mali (2-2 agg)

Ivory Coast v Niger (9-0 agg)

Tuesday's first round second-leg fixtures