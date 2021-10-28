Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Andre Onana has won 18 caps for Cameroon

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana resumed first-team training on Thursday with his club Ajax, despite having seemingly played his last game for the Dutch giants.

Ajax say the move comes after veteran keeper Maarten Stekelenburg was ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.

Contract talks between Onana, 25, and Ajax broke down in September and he appeared set to leave at the end of the season.

"Ajax's needs are paramount," sporting director Marc Overmars told the club website external-link when explaining the apparent change of heart.

Onana has missed almost the whole of 2021 after being banned for a doping violation by European governing body Uefa, but is free to play again on 4 November.

Ajax supported the Indomitable Lion in an appeal against the ban, and his suspension was subsequently reduced to 9 months.

Yet after relations between the player and the Eredivisie club strained, he was placed in the reserve squad when his ban on training was lifted on 4 September.

Now though, with the injury to former Netherlands international Stekelenburg, Onana has been drafted back in.

Coach Erik ten Hag said the Cameroonian had been training "with full dedication" and that the keeper would provide depth to the first-team squad in the absence of Stekelenburg.

The chances of Onana starting a game for Ajax in the near future seem slim, with Remko Pasveer in fine form in recent weeks after stepping into Stekelenburg's position.

The Amsterdam club also signed Jay Gorter from Go Ahead Eagles in the off-season.

Cameroon fans will be relieved to see Onana a step closer to possible first-team action, with the hosts preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on 9 January.