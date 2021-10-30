Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Algeria had beaten Sudan 14-0 in the first leg of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Algeria's women's football team is set to leave Sudan on Saturday evening, five days after a coup in the country.

The Algerian delegation had arrived in Khartoum last Saturday, ahead of a scheduled Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Sudanese on Tuesday. Players and staff have been confined to their hotel since Monday's coup, with the game indefinitely postponed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The Algerian Football Federation (Faf) said the squad would return on a special Air Algeria flight.

"After intense contacts between the Algerian Football Federation, at its head President Amara Charaf-Eddine, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as our diplomatic representation in Khartoum, our national women's selection which will finally return this Saturday," said a statement on the Faf website. external-link

Defender Sarah Boudaoud posted on social media on Saturday lunchtime that the delegation were leaving their hotel to travel to the airport.

"You do not imagine how happy we are at the idea of ​​leaving," Boudaoud added on Instagram.

Another member of the squad told BBC Sport Africa the only time the team had security concerns was on the day of the coup, when both the internet and television were cut off - but that their resumption assuaged any further fears. "That's the only time we felt unsafe," she explained.

