Cameroonian basketball star Joel Embiid is struggling after testing positive for Covid-19, according to Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

The 27-year-old was due to be rested for Monday's 103-96 loss to the New York Knicks but is now set to miss more games in line with the NBA's health and safety protocols.

One of the games Embiid will miss is Tuesday's showdown against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks.

"He's not doing great - he's struggling," Rivers said before the loss to the Knicks.

Embiid has been a key figure in the Sixers' impressive start to the season, with 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game so far.

Power forward Embiid is just the latest member of the 76ers team to test positive for coronavirus.

"It's a concern, obviously, because what is it - four guys now? And a staff member. It clearly is a concern," Rivers added.

"We have to just keep trying to find ways to play to win to score and do whatever we have to and we've done that this far. We're going to play. We're going to compete."

The 76ers' defeat by the Knicks on Monday was just their third of the season, having won eight games so far in the Eastern Conference which they currently lead.