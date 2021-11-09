Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have won both their Group B games so far

South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies beat Rivers Angels 1-0 to register their second straight win at the inaugural Women's African Champions League in Egypt.

The Nigerians fell behind in the 16th minute of the Group B encounter when the officials deemed that a shot from Zanele Nhlapho had crossed the line after hitting an upright.

After winning their opener, Sundowns Ladies have six points from their two games, with both Kenyans Vihiga Queens and Morocco's AS FAR on three points and River Angels pointless.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vihiga Queens recorded their first victory of the tournament against Morocco's AS FAR.

Violet Wanyonyi bundled in a rebound in the eighth minute for the Kenyans, and a freak goal made it 2-0 six minutes into the second half as an attempted clearance looped in off the shin of Jentrix Shikangwa.

The Queens play Rivers Angels in their final group match on Friday, while Mamelodi Sundowns - who have one foot in the semi-finals - take on AS FAR.

Hosts Wadi Degla beaten

On Monday, Ghanaians Hasaacas Ladies moved to the brink of a semi-final spot by recording their second victory in Group A, beating AS Mande 3-0.

Evelyn Badu impressed again with another two-goal haul before Perpetual Agyekum rounded off the scoring against the Malians, who have lost both their group games.

Meanwhile Malabo Kings kept their hopes of a last four spot alive with a 3-0 win over hosts Wadi Degla.

Drepoba Gbogou struck twice before the break for the Equatoguineans and Grace Mfwamba added a third in the second half for the Kings, who join Wadi Degla on three points.

The Egyptians face Hasaacas Ladies in the final round of group games on Thursday and Malabo Kings round off their fixtures against AS Mande.