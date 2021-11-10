Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Abdulai Bah has denied the allegations

Suspended Sierra Leone women's coach Abdulai Bah has been released on bail after spending 11 days behind bars answering questions on alleged sexual harassment of women's national team players.

The head of the Family Support Unit (FSU) at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Thomas Mansaray told BBC Sport Africa that Bah was released on Tuesday.

CID is awaiting advice from the office of the director of public prosecution as to whether there is sufficient evidence to take the matter to court.

While the decision is made, Bah, who has denied any wrongdoing, will be reporting to them on a daily basis.

He is also separately being investigated by the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) for the same sexual abuse allegations.

Bah was suspended as head coach of their women's national team over allegations of "professional misconduct" five days before he was taken into police custody.

The SLFA vice president Alie Badara Tarawallie said the decision to suspend Bah was taken after they received copies of text messages relating to alleged sexual harassment.

But Bah has dismissed the allegations against him as "completely untrue and unfounded," adding: "As a professional I have always maintained the highest standards required."

He was appointed as Sierra Queens head coach in August last year after he had managed Sierra Leone's men at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).