Faustina Aidoo (far left) netted Hasaccas Ladies' first goal against Wadi Degla

Hasaacas Ladies and Malabo Kings have qualified for the semi-finals of the inaugural Women's African Champions League after the final round of Group A games in Cairo.

Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies finished top of the group after a 2-2 draw with Egyptians Wadi Degla, while Kings drew 1-1 with Mali's AS Mande and progressed ahead of the hosts on head-to-head record.

Equatoguineans Malabo Kings had beaten Wadi Degla 3-0 in the second round of group matches.

The other two semi-finalists will be decided on Friday when Group B concludes.

Wadi Degla had twice led against Hasaacas Ladies in the 30 June Stadium, but the 12-time Egyptian champions missed out on a place in the last four after being pegged back.

Jasmin Zachwieja slotted into the bottom left-hand corner in the ninth minute but the Ghanaians equalised midway through the first half when Faustina Aidoo flicked in Perpetual Agyekum's in-swinging free-kick from the right wing.

Noha Mamdouh quickly restored Wadi Degla's lead with a curling free-kick from almost 30 yards out which crept past keeper Grace Buoadu, but Veronica Appiah netted a second equaliser four minutes into the second half with a close-range header.

AS Mande had lost both their opening games but the Malians took a second-minute lead against Malabo Kings at Al Salam Stadium when Bassira Toure turned in from six yards after Kings failed to clear a free-kick.

AS Mande keeper Sadio Sow pulled off a stunning double save in the second half to keep out efforts from Drepoba Gbougou and Bella Rose, but Muriellynda Mendoua Abossolo levelled with a side-footed shot from the edge of the area with 10 minutes left.

Rose almost secured a win in injury time, but Sow brilliantly denied her from a one-on-one and the Kings progressed regardless.

Hasaacas Ladies went through the group stage unbeaten and finished on seven points, with Malabo Kings and Wadi Degla on four points and AS Mande just the one.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are well placed to reach the semi-finals when Group B concludes on Friday.

The South Africans, on six points, take on Moroccan side AS FAR, who have three points.

Kenyan outfit Vihiga Queens also have three points and face Rivers Angels in their final group match. The Nigerians have lost their opening two games without scoring.