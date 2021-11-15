Kenya and Togo end World Cup campaigns with wins

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Kenya striker Michael Olunga has scored in his last two international matches

Kenya and Togo both finished their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaigns with wins on Monday.

Both teams were playing for pride having already failed to progress to the African World Cup play-offs.

The 2-1 win for Kenya over visiting Rwanda was the first of their Group E campaign and was earned against a backdrop of chaos in the running of football in Kenya.

Qatar-based striker striker Michael Olunga scored for the second match in a row in World Cup qualifying after just just three minutes.

That lead was doubled 13 minutes later when 20-year-old Richard Odada, who plays in Slovenia, was on target from the penalty spot.

Olivier Niyonzima pulled one back for Rwanda in the 66th minute but Kenya held on for the win.

Earlier on Monday, the president of Football Kenya Federation Nick Mwendwa was released from jail on bail pending further investigations.

The result leaves Rwanda bottom of Group E with just a single point, while Kenya are third with six. Uganda finished as runners-up on nine with Mali topping the table on 15 and earning the place in the African World Cup play-offs.

In another match that was also a dead rubber, Meme Placca scored the only goal of the game for Togo in the 88th minute as they beat Namibia 1-0.

Earlier Namibia's, Peter Shalulile had a penalty saved by Wassiou Ouro-Gneni.

The match was played at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, because Namibia are one of the nations that does not have a venue suitable to host international matches.

The result means that Togo finished on eight points to claim second place in Group H, with Senegal having already topped the table and claimed the play-off place.

Namibia end their campaign in third place on five points with Congo Brazzaville bottom with three points.