Evelyn Bady secured Hasaacas Ladies' historic passage to the final

Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies became the first side to reach the final of the Women's African Champions League when beating Morocco's AS FAR 2-1 in Monday's semi-final in Cairo.

In Friday's final, they will face the winners of Monday's second semi-final between Malabo Kings from Equatorial Guinea and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.

The first of the day's semis at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium saw Hasaacas take the lead after 35 minutes when Doris Boaduwaa rose highest to head down and past AS FAR keeper Khadija Er-Rmichi.

The Moroccans drew level on the stroke of half-time as Najat Badri beautifully volleyed home to convert an excellent cross from Fatima Tagnaout following fine work down the right.

Hasaacas were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute by Rwandan referee Salma Mukansanga after she had been advised to watch replays by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which African football's ruling body Caf had introduced for both the semi-finals and final.

Mukansanga ruled that Evelyn Badu had been fouled by Er-Rmichi after the keeper failed to properly control a back-pass, but Perpetual Agyekum's spot kick hit the post and she was unable to react quickly enough to convert the rebound.

Hasaacas eventually scored their second in the 76th minute as Boaduwaa turned provider as her long cross was headed home by the stooping Evelyn Badu, as the 19-year-old claimed her fifth goal of the tournament.