Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nick Mwendwa has led Football Kenya Federation since 2016

A legal case against the president of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Nick Mwendwa, has been dropped.

"Football Kenya Federation wishes to inform FKF members and the general public that the court has today, 25 November 2021, closed the case against Nick Mwendwa following the failure by the state to prefer charges against him," the FKF said in a simple statement.

"The FKF president is grateful for the due process and will continue to work towards ensuring that football in Kenya returns to normalcy."

Mwendwa, who was initially arrested on 12 November and spent a weekend behind bars, was released on Kshs4 million (approximately $36,000) bail as further investigations were carried out.

He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

When he was first taken into custody, an FKF spokesman said: "He was not given any reason why he was arrested, so we are still trying to follow up."

His arrest and subsequent investigation came after a report earlier this year commissioned by Kenya's Sports Ministry, which recommended that authorities should look into the FKF.

The report was intended to establish "the extent to which the misappropriation of funds in FKF may have occurred, with a view of prosecuting those who may be found culpable".

Fifa officials were recently in Nairobi conducting their own audit into the FKF, which Mwendwa has led since 2016.