Cedric Bakambu finished the 2020 season as the Chinese Super League's top scorer

DR Congo international Cedric Bakambu has left Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan, with his contract due to expire at the end of this year.

The 30-year-old striker joined Beijing in 2018 after the club paid Spanish side Villarreal his 40 million euros release clause.

During his time in China, Bakambu scored 58 goals in 87 games and helped Beijing win the Chinese FA Cup in 2018.

Beijing, who are managed by former West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic, paid tribute to Bakambu on the club's Weibo account.

"We cherish your name in our hearts Cedric Bakambu," said the post. "Hope you never forget."

Bakambu could be set for a return to Spain, having been linked with a move to Barcelona.

He is the latest high-profile name to leave the Chinese Super League, amid growing financial difficulties and China's strict pandemic quarantine and travel restrictions.

Eight-time Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou FC saw coach Fabio Cannavaro and midfielder Paulinho depart earlier in the year while former West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic left Shanghai Port to join Bologna in Italy.