Sunette Viljoen has represented South Africa at both cricket and athletics

Sunette Viljoen, who won Olympic and world championship silver medals in the javelin, has signed for South African cricket team Titans Ladies.

It is a return to the sport external-link that Viljoen, 38, played at international level before embarking on her athletics career.

She made her debut for South Africa in a one-day international as 17-year-old in 2000 against England.

Viljoen went on to make 17 ODI appearances for the Proteas and played for them at the Women's Cricket World Cup in 2000, as well as winning a Test cap against India two years later.

In 2003 she switched her attention to the javelin and won bronze at the All Africa Games in Nigeria and also competed at the World Athletics Championships in France.

The highlights of her career were silver medals at the 2011 World Championships in South Korea and at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics five years later.

She also won two Commonwealth gold medals and was a five-time African champion,

"There is a genuine buzz in the ladies squad at the moment." Titans cricket services manager Charlotte Serwadi said.

"We all know what Sunette has achieved already, and to be able to tap into that incredible work ethic and mental strength is going to be a huge boost for our squad."