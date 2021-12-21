Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Naby Keita has scored three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been named in Guinea's 27-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in Cameroon on 9 January.

Syli National boss Kaba Diawara is the first coach to name his squad for the tournament, which has been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Arsenal forward Diawara, 46, replaced Frenchman Didier Six for Guinea's final two 2022 World Cup qualifiers in November and was confirmed as the coach for the Nations Cup last week.

Florentin Pogba, brother of Manchester United and France midfielder Paul, and 18-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder Ilaix Moriba, who has represented Spain at youth level, are also included.

However, Olympiacos midfielder Mady Camara and Lokomotiv Moscow forward Francois Kamano have both been omitted.

Squads for the Nations Cup were originally due to be capped at 23, but national associations can now name up to five extra players because of the pandemic.

Guinea have been drawn in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Guinea squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya, Guinea).

Defenders: Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Ibrahima Conte (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Antoine Conte (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg 08, Norway).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang, Belgium), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Kane (Neftci, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya, Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble, France), Jose Kante (Kairat, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven, Belgium).