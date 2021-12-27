Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Innjury has forced Florentin Pogba out of the Guinea squad for the Africa Cup of Nations

Guinea have had to replace injured defenders Antoine Conte and Florentin Pogba in their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Conte, a former France Under-21 international who has switched allegiance, said he had not yet recovered from injury after recently joining Romanian club Universitatea Craiova.

Pogba suffered a knee injury and a tendon pull in action for French club Sochaux earlier this month. A scan confirmed he would be out until at least the end of January, the Guinea Football Federation said.

Pogba, 30, is the elder brother of French World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Coach Kaba Diawara, who originally named his squad on 20 December, has called up two home-based players as replacements: Fode Camara from Horoya and Gaoussou Yousouf Siby from Wakrya.

Guinea have been drawn in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi at the tournament which kicks off in Cameroon on 9 January.

Guinea squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya, Guinea).

Defenders: Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Ibrahima Conte (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Fode Camara (Horoya, Guinea), Gaoussou Yousouf Siby (Wakrya, Guinea), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg 08, Norway).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang, Belgium), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Kane (Neftci, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya, Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble, France), Jose Kante (Kairat, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven, Belgium).