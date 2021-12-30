Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Guinea-Bissau midfielder Moreto Cassama represented Portugal at youth level

Guinea-Bissau boss Baciro Cande has named a 24-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, with half of his selection based in Portugal.

Porto defender Nanu, Stade de Reims midfielder Moreto Cassama and Alfa Semedo of Vitoria Guimaraes are all included.

Alloa Athletic defender Fernandy Mendy and Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara are the only two British-based players in the squad.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jonas Mendes and forwards Piqueti and Fredric Mendy are in line to feature for the Djurtus at a third successive Nations Cup,

Guinea-Bissau have been drawn in Group D alongside seven-time winners Egypt, three-time champions Nigeria and Sudan, who lifted the trophy in 1970.

Cande is looking to lead the west African nation past the group stage for the first time.

The tournament, in Cameroon, kicks off on 9 January, with Guinea-Bissau facing Sudan in their first game two days later.

Guinea-Bissau squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Jonas Mendes (Beira Mar, Portugal), Maurice Gomis (Ayia Napa FC, Cyprus), Manuel Mama Samba Balde (Vizela, Portugal).

Defenders: Nanu (FC Porto, Portugal), Fali Cande (Portimonense, Portugal), Sori Mane (Moreirense, Portugal), Leonel Ucha (Marinhense, Portugal), Simao Junior (Vilafranquense, Portugal), Opa Sangatte (Chateauroux, France), Jefferson Encada (Leixoes, Portugal), Fernandy Mendy (Alloa Athletic, Scotland).

Midfielders: Pele (AS Monaco, France), Bura (Farense, Portugal), Joao Jaquite (Vilafranquense, Portugal), Moreto Cassama (Stade de Reims, France), Alfa Semedo (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Panutche Camara (Plymouth Argyle, England).

Forwards: Mama Balde (Troyes, France), Piqueti (Al Shoulla, Saudi Arabia), Jorginho (Wisla Plock, Poland), Mauro Rodrigues (Sion, Switzerland), Joseph Mendes (Niort, France), Steve Ambri (Sochaux, France), Frederic Mendy (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal).