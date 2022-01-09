Afcon 2021: Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in opening game

By Rob StevensBBC Sport Africa

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africacomments21

Vincent Aboubakar scores from the penalty spot for Cameroon
Vincent Aboubakar is looking to lead Cameroon to a sixth Nations Cup title

Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in an incident-packed opener at the Africa Cup of Nations.

An acrobatic volley from Gustavo Sangare put the Burkinabe ahead midway through the first half in Yaounde.

But two unerring penalties from captain Vincent Aboubakar turned the game around for the hosts before half-time.

Indomitable Lions keeper Andre Onana made two crucial second-half saves as Toni Conceicao's side opened their Group A campaign with victory.

Sunday's second Group A game sees Ethiopia face Cape Verde at 19:00 GMT.

Entertaining curtain-raiser in Cameroon

The Nations Cup has been delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, but the first game in the Olembe Stadium, which followed a colourful opening ceremony, served up an absorbing contest.

Burkina Faso defender Steeve Yago was lucky to only see yellow for a first-minute sliding tackle on Collins Fai, which was the first of several rash challenges which ultimately cost the Stallions.

Burkina Faso took the lead following their first sustained period of pressure after Bertrand Traore saw his header from a corner cleared off the line by Nouhou Tolo and Sangare clipped the crossbar with a cross.

Aston Villa forward Traore picked up the loose ball on the right wing and crossed to the back post for Sangare, who showed brilliant technique to send a first-time volley inside the left-hand upright.

Gustavo Sangare celebrates his goal against Cameroon
Gustavo Sangare netted the opening goal of the tournament with a superb left-footed volley

Cameroon were undaunted but were handed the chance of an equaliser five minutes before the break when Traore clumsily brought down Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The penalty was awarded following a video assistant referee review, and Aboubakar sent goalkeeper Herve Koffi the wrong way from the spot and stroked the ball into the right-hand side of the net.

The hosts then got a second penalty in first-half injury time when Issoufou Dayo slid in on Tolo after the Cameroon defender had played the ball.

Aboubakar, who scored the winner when Cameroon last lifted the Nations Cup in 2017, made no mistake second time around as he went the other way with his penalty.

After the restart Onana kept out an ambitious long-range free-kick from Traore and then denied Cyrille Bayala from close range.

Aboubakar was denied a hat-trick by a tight VAR offside call, while Zambo Anguissa fired narrowly wide as the Indomitable Lions looked to put the game to bed.

The hosts, who are looking to lift the continental trophy for a sixth time, are back in action on Thursday, against Ethiopia.

Coronavirus hits preparations

A worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitise the dugouts in Yaounder
The dug-outs were sanitised at the Olembe Stadium

The mid-season timing of the tournament has received criticism from European clubs, while the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is having an impact on fans and players.

Attendances are capped at 80% of capacity for Cameroon's matches and 60% for all other games, while supporters must be double-vaccinated and have a negative test.

Those restrictions did not seem to impact on a lively crowd in the Olembe Stadium, but the Burkinabe were without coach Kamou Malo and six players because of positive tests - and a host of players will be missing from Monday's matches.

Senegal, runners-up to Algeria in Egypt in 2019, are set to have just 17 players available for their Group B opener against Zimbabwe because of Covid-19 cases and injuries in their squad.

Guinea and opponents Malawi have also been hit by outbreaks while Morocco pair Aymen Barkok and Auyoub El Kaabi are out of their Group C opener against Ghana.

Gabon captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will not face debutants Comoros after testing positive on arrival in Cameroon on Thursday.

Africa Cup of Nations opening ceremony
The tournament's opening ceremony in Olembe Stadium was filled with colours representing the Cameroon flag
Fireworks at the Olembe Stadium
Fireworks were set off after Cameroon's victory

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by thedeverills, today at 18:54

    I have watched the last three Afcon tournaments and I think most would agree that it is a fascinating mix of fantastic moments of brilliance and truly awful play (usually tackling), a heady cocktail but one I can’t resist, it’s fun to watch

  • Comment posted by Tick in the box, today at 18:44

    A level of football worse than Scottish football and better than any level of women's football. The BBC would be better to show British School football as it is a much higher level than this absolute rubbish.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 18:43

    Best match I've watched in a long time. Great advert for African football. Despite the lack of ethic diversity it was still a good game to watch. 👍

  • Comment posted by U19534545, today at 18:38

    Why is AFCON every 2 years? Tin pot

  • Comment posted by No Display Name, today at 18:35

    The suggestion is we should be taking this more seriously.

    Well, a bit less Kung-Fu tackling and falling over like felled treetrunks would be nice.

    Cameroon are a serious propostion but some of the Burkina players seem barely aware of the laws of the game.

  • Comment posted by fox21, today at 18:27

    Africa alongside Oceania are the only two football confederations not to have been represented in World Cup semi finals.

    Whilst there are world class African footballers who are plying their trade in Europe, overall the quality of African Football isn’t enough to draw me in.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 18:26

    So many EPL first team and fringe players in the tournament.
    Their agents are in a separate tournament, ''who can laugh the loudest'' .

  • Comment posted by Enos Okoth, today at 18:24

    Africa Cup Of Nations is such a great tornament and with fair coverage we could get to see new Salahs, Manes, Mahrez etc

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 18:21

    Only a few comments after 15 minutes of the HYS being posted. Wrighty will be coming for you folks if you don't get posting. At least feign an interest.

    • Reply posted by Rico, today at 18:24

      Rico replied:
      Exactly! It’s only a big competition if you’re in it.

  • Comment posted by Mutange, today at 18:20

    Nice game from both sides

  • Comment posted by 69-4T, today at 18:19

    Wishing all teams competing at AFCON 2022 best of luck. Being looking forward to this tournament prior to the pandemic episode, finally it is here ⚽️⚽️⚽️

  • Comment posted by Duke of the EFIKS, today at 18:19

    Nice one, Cameroon. Come on NIGERIA!

  • Comment posted by guyguy, today at 18:18

    Let's hope Afcon gets the coverage it deserves. Some great talent in there.

  • Comment posted by justincfc, today at 18:14

    Well done cameroon.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC