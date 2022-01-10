Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Bertrand Traore gave away a penalty which cost his Burkina Faso side the lead against Cameroon on Sunday

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore says a lack of game management cost his side in their defeat by Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Stallions led the Group A clash 1-0, but conceded two penalties before half-time and lost 2-1 to the hosts.

"We had the game and then we threw it away," Aston Villa's Traore told BBC Sport Africa.

"We had a lack of experience because we have got a young team."

The 26-year-old forward admitted "To play in the opening game against Cameroon is not easy. We gave everything and fought to the end, but the only thing we didn't do well was the game management."

Former Chelsea and Lyon player Traore was culpable for the first penalty, a challenge on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa which was penalised following a video assistant referee review.

"We gave away two penalties," Traore said. "The first was a mistake by myself, and the second one we could have tried to avoid.

"We had an opportunity to have three points or at least one point, but the most important thing is to learn from this.

"We still have two games to win and go through. We will do everything to be able to qualify."

Meanwhile, Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting says his country's come-from-behind victory demonstrates the self-belief in their squad.

"It shows our mentality," he said. "It is not easy to deal with this situation when you go a goal behind at home and you know you want to win. We handled it well and that is good for us.

"We believe in ourselves and told ourselves before the game that no matter what happens, we continue until the end."

Cameroon and Burkina Faso are back in Group A action on Thursday when they play Ethiopia and Cape Verde respectively.