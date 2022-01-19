Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Aljosa Asanovic (centre) will be tasked with qualifying Zambia for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

Zambia have appointed former Croatia international Aljosa Asanovic to take charge of their national team.

The 56-year-old has agreed a four-year contract, Zambia's football association (FAZ) announced on Tuesday. external-link

Asanovic, who won 62 caps between 1990 and 2000, replaces Beston Chambeshi and will be tasked with reviving the ailing fortunes of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winners.

The Croat had been appointed as Zambia's technical advisor in July last year.

The Chipolopolo (Copper Bullets) failed to qualify for this year's tournament in Cameroon and finished third in their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup.

However, Zambia have several young talented players, including Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu, Rangers forward Fashion Sakala and Leicester City striker Patson Daka, who won the Under-20 Nations Cup in 2017 and reached the quarter-finals of the U20 World Cup the same year.

As a player, Asanovic helped Croatia to the 1998 World Cup semi-finals and the midfielder had spells in France, England and Italy, including with Derby County and Napoli.

He previously served as assistant to Slaven Bilic during Bilic's time in charge of Croatia from 2006 to 2012, but he has limited experience as a head coach.