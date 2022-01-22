Afcon 2021: Ghana sack coach Rajevac

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Rajevac famously took Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is to be dismissed following the Black Stars' group stage elimination at Afcon in Cameroon.

Ghana suffered a dismal tournament under the Serbian, taking only a single point from games against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros and finishing bottom of their group.

Rajevac was re-appointed for his second spell as Ghana boss in September 2021 and initially did well, successfully taking Ghana out of the second round of World Cup qualifying with a controversial win against South Africa.

However, following their Afcon performance, Rajevic will not continue and it is now expected that he will be replaced with an interim coach as the Black Stars prepare for the final qualifying games for Qatar 2022.