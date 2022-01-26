The pitch at the Japoma Stadium has cut up during Nations Cup matches

Two of the remaining three Africa Cup of Nations matches due to be played at Douala's Japoma Stadium have been moved to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

The state of the surface in Douala was criticised during the group stage, and discussions were held about moving games to other venues.

However, it will still be the venue for a quarter-final between tournament hosts Cameroon and The Gambia on Saturday.

A second quarter-final on Sunday and the semi-final due to be held there on Wednesday, 2 February have been switched to the Cameroonian capital.

The Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium will now host both of Sunday's quarter-finals, which will be played at 16:00 GMT and 19:00 GMT.

The first of those games, between Morocco and the winners of the match between Ivory Coast and Egypt, was scheduled to be staged at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

But yesterday Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe announced that game would be moved following the crush outside the ground on Monday which killed eight people and injured 38 others.

The Olembe Stadium is set to host a semi-final on Thursday, 3 February and the final on Sunday, 6 February but Caf say it will not stage any more matches until a report into the fatal incident is received.