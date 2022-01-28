Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ilaix Moriba played twice for Guinea at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

Guinea midfielder Ilaix Moriba has joined Valencia on loan until the end of the season from German club RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old's return to Spain comes five months after he move to Germany from Barcelona 16 million euros ($17.84 million).

Moriba has failed to impress in Germany, making just six appearances across all competitions.

After swapping allegiances from Spain in November to Guinea he played three times for them at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, including his side's surprise 1-0 loss to The Gambia in the last 16.

"Now that I'm here, I have to perform to my best and give my all, in order to put Valencia CF where the club has always been," Moriba said.

Valencia are 10th in La Liga, seven points off the top four, and the club will be hoping that Moriba's signing provides the push needed for them to climb back into contention for European football.

Moriba came through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and played 18 times for the senior side last season, but a breakdown in negotiations over a new contract saw him leave the club in acrimonious circumstances.

He could face his former employers when Valencia host them in a league fixture on 20 February.