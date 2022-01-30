Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Blati Toure has had spells playing in Spain, France, Cyprus, Sweden and Portugal

Egyptian side Pyramids have signed Burkina Faso midfielder Blati Toure following his impressive performances at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old has started all five of his country's games in Cameroon, and set up the winning goal in the quarter-final victory over Tunisia on Saturday.

He has been named as man of the match in three of Burkina Faso's games at the tournament.

Toure was previously on the books at Swedish side Eskilstuna, and the terms of the deal taking him to Pyramids are undisclosed.