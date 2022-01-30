Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The Olembe Stadium, newly constructed to host the Nations Cup, was the venue for the opening ceremony

The Olembe Stadium will host a semi-final and the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has said.

The stadium in Yaounde was the site of a crush which led to eight fatalities and 38 injuries on the day of the game between hosts Cameroon and Comoros.

The announcement by Caf comes after it received a report into the tragedy.

A statement said it was "confident" that the safety and security of spectators "will be assured".

Witnesses described chaotic scenes outside the Olembe Stadium as thousands of fans struggled to gain access to the ground via an entry gate on the evening of Monday, 24 January.

An eight-year-old boy was among those killed in the crush.

The 60,000-capacity venue was due to host the quarter-final between Egypt and Morocco on Sunday, but the last-eight tie was subsequently moved across the Cameroonian capital to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

The local organising committee of the Nations Cup and Caf's safety and security department delivered a report on the fatal crush, which included several measures to enhance safety.

"The report further highlighted the recommendations and interventions to ensure that a tragedy of this nature should never be repeated," a statement from Caf said. external-link

"Having noted the recommendations and undertakings from government in regard to additional security provisions, the Caf organising committee unanimously agreed to lift the suspension imposed on the Olembe Stadium.

"In conclusion, Caf, the local organising committee and the government of Cameroon, having significantly increased security and resources at the Olembe Stadium, are confident that the safety and security of spectators and visitors will be assured."

The Olembe Stadium will now host the semi-final between Cameroon and Egypt/Morocco on Thursday (19:00 GMT), as well as the final on Sunday, 6 January.