Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was overlooked by Cameroon for both the quarter-final and semi-final at the Africa Cup of Nations

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has said he felt disrespected by Cameroon coach Tony Conceicao during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 32-year-old played in the Indomitable Lions first four games at the tournament but was then an unused substitute for the quarter-final and semi-final.

He was originally listed as the captain of the team by the Cameroon Football Federation for the third-placed play-off against Burkina Faso but when the teamsheets were announced he was not even among the substitutes.

After Cameroon's dramatic comeback from 3-0 down to clinch the bronze medal Choupo-Moting explained he had decided he was not fit enough to play.

"Especially what happened in the quarter-final and semi-final when the coach didn't count on me for me it was a kind of disrespect," the former Paris Saint-Germain player said after the game.

"I came here to help the team to win the Afcon I am not a young 18-year-old player and I want to play and to give everything.

"At the end of the day I respect every decision from the coach you have to as he is the boss but you don't have to understand it - so I don't understand.

"This is the reason I told him I was not fit to play today. But I will always be happy to represent Cameroon. It was just difficult."

Choupo-Moting instead sat and watched the game from the stands with the other members of the squad not on the substitutes bench but was given a warm reception by the crowd whenever he was visible.

He was also on hand to join his team-mates to celebrate their win over Burkina Faso and pick up his bronze medal after the match.

Conceicao had surprised many fans and media when he decided not to bring on Choupo-Moting during the semi-final loss on penalties to Egypt.

The coach explained after the game that the experienced forward did not fit in with his tactical plan as he was making his substitutions.