Trezeguet (right) started Egypt's first game at this year's Africa Cup of Nations and then made six appearances from the bench

Aston Villa and Egypt forward Trezeguet has joined Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has only made one appearance for the Premier League club this season, having suffered knee ligament damage in April last year.

Trezeguet helped Egypt finish as Africa Cup of Nations runners-up this year.

He featured in all seven of their games in Cameroon, netting the winner in the quarter-final win over Morocco.

The former Al Ahly and Anderlecht man came on as a second-half substitute in the final against Senegal, which the Pharaohs lost 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time.

Trezeguet played for Kasimpasa in Turkey before joining Villa in 2019, and he joins a Basaksehir side who are currently in fifth in the top flight.

