Kei Kamara featured for Sierra Leone at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year

Sierra Leone forward Kei Kamara says joining Major League Soccer side CF Montreal is a dream come true.

The 37-year-old signed a season-long deal with the Canadian club on Friday, with an option to extend the contract for a further year.

"It's always amazing when your dreams come true, and this is one of them to play for Montreal," Kamara told BBC Sport Africa.

"I feel great, it's a place I know best and Montreal is a team I have always had interest in playing for.

"I'm looking forward to joining the group and adding something that will help our season become successful."

Kamara is returning to MLS after a year away, spending the better part of last season without a club before briefly joining Finnish side HIFK.

The veteran striker insists his move to Montreal shows he is not yet ready for his career to wind down.

"I don't see myself slowing down for no reason," he said.

"I have taken good care of myself my whole career just to make it to this point so I have to reward myself for all my sacrifices over the years."

Kamara is expected to make his debut for Montreal against Orlando City on 27 February in their opening match of the 2022 MLS season.

The former Norwich and Middlesbrough player will be playing for his ninth MLS club after Vancouver Whitecaps, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United and Columbus Crew, with whom he had two spells.

Kamara, who is fifth on MLS's all-time scoring list, played in all three of Sierra Leone's games at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year.

He missed a penalty in their final group match against Equatorial Guinea - and had he scored the Leone Stars could have gone beyond the group stage for the first time in the country's history.

His house in Freetown was targeted by angry fans following his miss from 12 yards and was subsequently protected by police.

"I don't want to talk about international football now," Kamara said. "I just want to focus on my club and family right now."