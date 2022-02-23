Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saved a first-half penalty to help the Super Falcons through to July's finals

Nigeria will defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations title later this year after defeating Ivory Coast 1-0 in Abidjan to secure their spot at the finals in Morocco.

The Super Falcons, who had a 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg, netted with three minutes remaining through Esther Okoronkwo.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie had earlier saved a first-half penalty for the nine-time Nations Cup winners, and the Lady Elephants could not find a way through in the second half.

South Africa, runners up at the last tournament in 2018, have also qualified following a 1-1 draw in Algeria on Wednesday.

A fine looping header from Sylia Koui put the north Africans ahead in first-half injury time in Algiers, but Linda Motlhalo equalised from the penalty spot just after the hour mark to send Banyana Banyana through 3-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Tunisia secured their ticket to the tournament after overcoming two-time champions Equatorial Guinea 7-3 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 in Malabo.

Meanwhile, Cameroon won 2-1 in The Gambia to wrap up a 10-1 overall triumph for the three-time runners-up and Botswana, Burkina Faso and Togo will all be making their debuts at the finals.

The Burkinabe beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to progress 7-0 on aggregate while Togo won 2-1 in Gabon to go through 4-2 over the two legs.

Botswana qualified on away goals following a 2-0 defeat at home by Zimbabwe, with the Zebras going through courtesy of their 3-1 win in last week's first leg in Harare.

Those seven sides join hosts Morocco, Uganda, Burundi, Zambia and Senegal to complete the line-up for the 12-team tournament.

Morocco will host the Women's Nations Cup from 2-23 July, with the four semi-finalists automatically qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Wednesday's Women's Afcon second qualifying round second leg results